NORFOLK — Services for Iona F. Carstens, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial at about 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Naper.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Iona Carstens died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1930-2022
Iona Frances Mayer, sixth child of Reinhold and Hattie (Stahlecker) Mayer, was born March 19, 1930, at Naper. She was baptized on May 25, 1930, and confirmed April 8, 1945, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper. Iona received her education for first through eighth grade at School District 70 and graduated from Naper High School in 1947 as class valedictorian.
On June 13, 1948, Iona was married to her high school sweetheart, Alfred “Butch” Boucher. To this union, two children, Vicki Jo in 1950 and Gayle Rodney in 1952, were born. Alfred passed away in 1953 of leukemia at the age of 24.
In 1954, Iona graduated from Norfolk Beauty College and returned to Naper to open the first beauty shop in town, which she operated for 12 years.
On Sept. 17, 1958, Iona married Marlin Carstens of Meadow Grove. Two sons, Mark Jeffrey in 1959 and Thomas Marlin in 1960, were born. In 1966, Iona and Marlin bought a farm near Meadow Grove. Iona worked at a beauty shop in Tilden for around 15 years before she and Marlin bought a ranch near Valentine. She worked as a receptionist and maid at the Raine Motel in Valentine.
Following a divorce in 1989, Iona returned to Norfolk, where she was employed in sales at Bomgaars for 11 years. She retired in 2000 at the age of 70.
Iona had been a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Norfolk since 1989. She always enjoyed singing in the church choirs, starting while in high school, both at Naper and Valentine. Iona sang at many weddings and funerals through the years. In her later years, she entertained with the Golden Combo at nursing homes, senior centers and veteran’s homes.
While growing up, Iona especially enjoyed riding her horse, “Roxy,” both for enjoyment and doing farm chores. Her hobbies included baking, crafts, crocheting, knitting, traveling, doing crosswords, playing cards, reading and dancing, especially jitter-bugging.
Iona was an avid sports fan of her family’s activities, watching them participate in baseball, football and basketball. She enjoyed watching Nebraska football, Kansas City Royals baseball and Minnesota Vikings football.
Iona appreciated all the years God blessed her with good health after her retirement, all the dear friends she had along the way, and the folks she met at Boulevard Village since 1992.
Survivors include her children, Vicki Wittgow of Norfolk, Gayle (Jody) Carstens of Omaha and Thomas (Jo) Carstens of Norfolk; daughter-in-law, Vicki Carstens of Oakdale; grandchildren Chad (Kelly) Sparr of Lincoln, Jason (Kris) Sparr of Lincoln, Craig (Jill) Carstens of Sibley, Iowa, Todd (Kelly) Carstens of Norfolk, Austin Carstens of Ottumwa, Iowa, Alyson (Tom) Manning of Omaha and Jordyn Pufahl of Neligh; and great-grandchildren Chloe, Mia and Cooper Sparr, Thomas and Noelle Carstens, Blakeley, Sawyer, and Isabella Carstens, Cade and Killian Manning, Tenly and Lane Pufahl.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Alfred Boucher; son Mark Carstens; son-in-law Robert Wittgow; and five siblings.