You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ina Gemelke

Ina Gemelke

STANTON — Services for Ina P. Gemelke, 89, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

1932-2021

Ina passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk with her family by her side.

Ina was born on March 25, 1932, to Albert and Eva (Frank) Smith in rural Stanton. She attended grade school in Stanton and Stanton High School.

She married Wilbur D. Gemelke on Dec. 22, 1951, at the United Methodist Parsonage in Stanton. The couple worked at the Norfolk Regional Center, and she was employed as a psychiatric technician II from 1957 until she retired in 1992. Ina and her spouse worked the same schedule and shift at the Norfolk Regional Center until the day that they both retired from there.

Ina enjoyed spending time and doing things with her family. Her family was her whole world. She enjoyed word search puzzles, bingo, Yahtzee, baking and cooking for her family and friends and Sunday afternoon drives through the country. When her girls were young, she often made them paper dolls.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Stanton, Faith Circle United Methodist Women, Stanton VFW Auxiliary 3602 and Friends of the Stanton Public Library.

Ina is survived by her two daughters, Laura and Terry Hess of Stanton and Cindy Retzlaff of Manhattan, Kan.; five grandchildren, Keri (Dan) Smith of Lincoln, Kory (Robyn) Hess of Norfolk, Kody (Brooke) Hess of Lincoln; Jeremy DeWitt of Norfolk and Justin DeWitt of Stanton; 12 great-grandchildren, Cadence and Nicole Hess, Haley, Maya, Kaleb and Adrian Hess, Jaid and Joe DeWitt, Timothy DeWitt, Paige DeWitt, Elijah DeWitt and Allison Montigue.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Wilbur Gemelke on Aug. 20, 2015; a son-in-law, Walter Retzlaff; parents Albert Smith and Eva Mewis; brothers Merlin Smith and Allen Smith; and sisters Helen Wassenaar and Elsie Cox.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Marvin Hart

Marvin Hart

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Marvin D. Hart, 77, Long Pine, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the Evangelical Free Church east of Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be in the Buffalo Flats Cemetery northeast of Ainsworth.

Sandra Hitz

Sandra Hitz

PLAINVIEW — Services for Sandra L. Hitz, 77, Plianview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Eden Valley Cemetery.

Eleanor Ammon

Eleanor Ammon

BASSETT — Services for Eleanor R. Ammon, 90, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Sybrant Cemetery near Bassett.

Daniel Kinney

Daniel Kinney

GRETNA — Services for Daniel L. Kinney, 61, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, were Thursday, Dec. 23, at Roeder Mortuary in Gretna.

Daniel Baer

Daniel Baer

WINSIDE — Services for Daniel L. “Dan” Baer, 71, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16…

Ina Gemelke

Ina Gemelke

STANTON — Services for Ina P. Gemelke, 89, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Richard Sisson

Richard Sisson

AINSWORTH — Services for Richard E. Sisson, 79, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday Dec. 31, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Bernard Ruppert

Bernard Ruppert

MADISON — Services for Bernard L. “Bernie” Ruppert, 87, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Madison. Bernard Ruppert died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Bernard Ruppert

Bernard Ruppert

NORFOLK — Services for Bernard L. “Bernie” Ruppert, 87, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, A…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara