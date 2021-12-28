Ina Gemelke

STANTON — Services for Ina P. Gemelke, 89, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
1932-2021
Ina passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk with her family by her side.
Ina was born on March 25, 1932, to Albert and Eva (Frank) Smith in rural Stanton. She attended grade school in Stanton and Stanton High School.
She married Wilbur D. Gemelke on Dec. 22, 1951, at the United Methodist Parsonage in Stanton. The couple worked at the Norfolk Regional Center, and she was employed as a psychiatric technician II from 1957 until she retired in 1992. Ina and her spouse worked the same schedule and shift at the Norfolk Regional Center until the day that they both retired from there.
Ina enjoyed spending time and doing things with her family. Her family was her whole world. She enjoyed word search puzzles, bingo, Yahtzee, baking and cooking for her family and friends and Sunday afternoon drives through the country. When her girls were young, she often made them paper dolls.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Stanton, Faith Circle United Methodist Women, Stanton VFW Auxiliary 3602 and Friends of the Stanton Public Library.
Ina is survived by her two daughters, Laura and Terry Hess of Stanton and Cindy Retzlaff of Manhattan, Kan.; five grandchildren, Keri (Dan) Smith of Lincoln, Kory (Robyn) Hess of Norfolk, Kody (Brooke) Hess of Lincoln; Jeremy DeWitt of Norfolk and Justin DeWitt of Stanton; 12 great-grandchildren, Cadence and Nicole Hess, Haley, Maya, Kaleb and Adrian Hess, Jaid and Joe DeWitt, Timothy DeWitt, Paige DeWitt, Elijah DeWitt and Allison Montigue.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Wilbur Gemelke on Aug. 20, 2015; a son-in-law, Walter Retzlaff; parents Albert Smith and Eva Mewis; brothers Merlin Smith and Allen Smith; and sisters Helen Wassenaar and Elsie Cox.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.