Ina Gemelke

STANTON — Services for Ina P. Gemelke, 89, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

Ina Gemelke died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

In other news

Lon Dubois

Lon Dubois

NORFOLK — Services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Marvin Hart

Marvin Hart

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Marvin D. Hart, 77, Long Pine, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the Evangelical Free Church east of Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be in the Buffalo Flats Cemetery northeast of Ainsworth.

Elnora Remmich

Elnora Remmich

NORFOLK — Services for Elnora Remmich, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elnora Remmich died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Bernard Ruppert

Bernard Ruppert

MADISON — Services for Bernard L. “Bernie” Ruppert, 87, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Madison. Bernard Ruppert died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Sandra Hitz

Sandra Hitz

PLAINVIEW — Services for Sandra L. Hitz, 77, Plianview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Eden Valley Cemetery.

Vlasta Henery

Vlasta Henery

CREIGHTON — Services for Vlasta “Valli” Henery, 91, of Brunswick will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.

Mariann Polodna

Mariann Polodna

SCHUYLER — Private family services for Mariann Polodna, 87, will be held Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Schuyler.

Brenda Foxhoven

Brenda Foxhoven

CROFTON — Services for Brenda Foxhoven, 60, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Brenda Foxhoven died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Terry Biggerstaff

Terry Biggerstaff

WISNER — Services for Terry Biggerstaff, 62, of Wisner are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

