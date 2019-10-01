Ina Beth Engel

PLAINVIEW — Services for Ina Beth (Frazer) Engel, 96, Norfolk, formerly of Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. The Rev. Mark Crist will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.
1922-2019
Born Dec. 5, 1922, she is survived by daughters Jean (Paul) King and Joyce McDonald; and grandchildren, Megan McDonald, Nathan King and David (Shannon) King. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Vernon “Bud” Engel. Cards can be sent to the family at 1005 N. Third St., Norfolk, NE 68701.