Imogene Thelen

NORFOLK — Services for Imogene L. Thelen, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Frances Catholic Cemetery in Randolph.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. vigil.
She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1935-2019
Imogene Lynn Thelen was born on Nov. 16, 1935, in Osmond, the daughter of James Howard and Lafay (Volk) Cobb. She graduated from Randolph High School in 1954. After graduation, she worked at Joe Miller’s Grocery Store in Randolph.
On Feb. 11, 1956, Imogene married Paul Thelen at St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. Seven children were born to this union. Imogene was devoted to her family.
She later was employed at Colonial Manor in Randolph, Walmart and Dale Electronics in Norfolk.
Imogene is survived by her children: Wendy (Albert) Leimer of Merna, Neil Thelen of Hoskins, Sheri (Doug) Backhaus of McLean, Julie (Dan) Drahota of Norfolk, Jeff Thelen of Stanton; and a daughter-in-law, Carol Thelen of Stanton; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jim (Shirley) Cobb of O’Neill.
She was preceded by her parents; her spouse, Paul; a daughter, Kathy Thelen; a son, Brian Thelen; and a grandson, Devon Thelen.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.