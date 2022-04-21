WAYNE — Services for Imogene Baier, 83, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Imogene Baier died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. She donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska.
HUMPHREY — Services for Agnes Kuta, 92, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Tarnov.
HARTINGTON — Services for Mark A. Buschelman, 67, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Mark Buschelman died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
SANTEE — Services for Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Terrance Medina will officiate with burial in Catholic Cemetery in Santee.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Peters, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Services for David Bauer, 69, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. David Bauer died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his residence.
MADISON — Services for John P. “Odie” Oltmer Sr., 60, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Vernal Wilbeck, 91, Wausa, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with private burial at a later date.
STANTON — Memorial services for John H. Hilliges, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Private burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a later date with military honors conducted by the Navy Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars…