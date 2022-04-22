 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Colfax, Platte, Stanton, Boone, Madison, Wayne,
Antelope, Pierce, Knox and Cedar Counties.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Imogene Baier

Imogene Baier

WAYNE — Memorial services for Imogene Baier, 83, of Wayne will be Saturday, June 4, from 2-4 p.m. at the Wayne City Auditorium, north meeting room, 220 N. Pearl St.

Donations made be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).

Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

Imogene Baier died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

1938-2022

Imogene (Kiefer) Baier was born Oct. 11, 1938, to Ralph and Mae (Alexander) Kiefer in Laurel. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1957 and worked for the telephone company before marrying Stanley Baier in 1962. She and Stan had a thriving auctioneering business for which she was the clerk and bookkeeper for 40 years. In her spare time, Imogene enjoyed reading, cooking, crocheting, quilting and embroidery.

Imogene was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Don, Jack, George and Dick Kiefer; and sisters Lenora McCorkindale, Bernadine Lewis and Janet Kiefer.

She is survived by her spouse, Stan; their children, Jeff Baier (Marji Marshall) of Divide, Colo., Kelli White of Omaha, Janine (Gary) Miller of Lincoln, Tom Baier (Lisa Peters) of Kansas City, Mo., and Missy Baier (Mitch Nissen) of Lincoln; grandchildren DeAnna, Geoff and Ryan Coughlin, Kate and Austin Baier, Claire Fay and Enzo Nissen; sisters Mary (Robert) McLain, Elaine (Jake) Van Holland and Kathy (Andreas) Kiefer; brother Tim Kiefer; brother-in-law Merrill Baier; sisters-in-law Deanna Ehlers and Vicky Kiefer; and many nieces and nephews.

In other news

Harriett Weber

Harriett Weber

NORFOLK — Services for Harriett E. (Pochop) Weber, 104, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Vernal Wilbeck

Vernal Wilbeck

WAUSA — Memorial services for Vernal Wilbeck, 91, Wausa, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with private burial at a later date.

LeRoy Carlson

LeRoy Carlson

NORFOLK — Service for LeRoy O. Carlson, 79, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

John Lucht Sr.

John Lucht Sr.

AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for John E. Lucht Sr., 82, Ainsworth, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the Ainsworth Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Mark Buschelman

Mark Buschelman

FORDYCE — Services for Mark A. Buschelman, 67, Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Revs. Jim Keiter and Rod Kniefl officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

John Hilliges

John Hilliges

STANTON — Memorial services for John H. Hilliges, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Private burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be conducted b…

Raymond Norton

Raymond Norton

AINSWORTH — Services for Raymond E. Norton, 89, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Agnes Kuta

Agnes Kuta

HUMPHREY — Services for Agnes Kuta, 92, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Tarnov.

Richard L. Davenport

Richard L. Davenport

LAUREL — Services for Richard L. Davenport, 64, of Allen are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara