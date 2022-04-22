WAYNE — Memorial services for Imogene Baier, 83, of Wayne will be Saturday, June 4, from 2-4 p.m. at the Wayne City Auditorium, north meeting room, 220 N. Pearl St.
Donations made be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Imogene Baier died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
1938-2022
Imogene (Kiefer) Baier was born Oct. 11, 1938, to Ralph and Mae (Alexander) Kiefer in Laurel. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1957 and worked for the telephone company before marrying Stanley Baier in 1962. She and Stan had a thriving auctioneering business for which she was the clerk and bookkeeper for 40 years. In her spare time, Imogene enjoyed reading, cooking, crocheting, quilting and embroidery.
Imogene was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Don, Jack, George and Dick Kiefer; and sisters Lenora McCorkindale, Bernadine Lewis and Janet Kiefer.
She is survived by her spouse, Stan; their children, Jeff Baier (Marji Marshall) of Divide, Colo., Kelli White of Omaha, Janine (Gary) Miller of Lincoln, Tom Baier (Lisa Peters) of Kansas City, Mo., and Missy Baier (Mitch Nissen) of Lincoln; grandchildren DeAnna, Geoff and Ryan Coughlin, Kate and Austin Baier, Claire Fay and Enzo Nissen; sisters Mary (Robert) McLain, Elaine (Jake) Van Holland and Kathy (Andreas) Kiefer; brother Tim Kiefer; brother-in-law Merrill Baier; sisters-in-law Deanna Ehlers and Vicky Kiefer; and many nieces and nephews.