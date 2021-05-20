Imarri Synovec

PIERCE — Services for Imarri A. Synovec, 10, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Imarri passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.