Imarri Synovec

PIERCE — Services for Imarri A. Synovec, 10, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Imarri passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
2011-2021
Imarri was born on March 16, 2011, in Norfolk. She had just finished her fourth-grade year at Westside Elementary in Norfolk. Imarri enjoyed singing, dancing, reading, watching the movie “The Greatest Showman” many times, and she loved her siblings and family very much.
She loved school and being there with her teachers and friends, where she will be remembered for being very polite. Her dream for when she grew older was to become a school teacher.
Survivors include her parents, Gabe and Kim Synovec of Norfolk; siblings Keanna, Aja, Emoni, Khloe, Gavin and Reagan Synovec, all of Norfolk, Tyson Wilson of Lincoln, Arazea Perrin and Lyric Moore of Norfolk; her maternal grandparents, Doug and Christy Bayne of Meadow Grove; her paternal grandmother, Beth Synovec of Norfolk; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Tony Synovec.
Casketbearers will be Jeremy Bayne, Joel Bayne, Brent Matteo, Mark Benedict, Gavin Synovec, Arazea Perrin, Tyson Wilson, Tony Synovec Jr. and Peter Medel.
Honorary casketbearers will be Keanna, Aja, Emoni, Khloe, and Reagan Synovec and Lyric Moore.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.