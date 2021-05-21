You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Imarri Synovec

Imarri Synovec

PIERCE — Services for Imarri A. Synovec, 10, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Imarri passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.

2011-2021

Imarri was born on March 16, 2011, in Norfolk. She had just finished her fourth-grade year at Westside Elementary in Norfolk. Imarri enjoyed singing, dancing, reading, watching the movie “The Greatest Showman” many times, and she loved her siblings and family very much.

She loved school and being there with her teachers and friends, where she will be remembered for being very polite. Her dream for when she grew older was to become a school teacher.

Survivors include her parents, Gabe and Kim Synovec of Norfolk; siblings Keanna, Aja, Emoni, Khloe, Gavin and Reagan Synovec, all of Norfolk, Tyson Wilson of Lincoln, Arazea Perrin and Lyric Moore of Norfolk; her maternal grandparents, Doug and Christy Bayne of Meadow Grove; her paternal grandmother, Beth Synovec of Norfolk; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Tony Synovec.

Casketbearers will be Jeremy Bayne, Joel Bayne, Brent Matteo, Mark Benedict, Gavin Synovec, Arazea Perrin, Tyson Wilson, Tony Synovec Jr. and Peter Medel.

Honorary casketbearers will be Keanna, Aja, Emoni, Khloe, and Reagan Synovec and Lyric Moore.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Laura Straight

Laura Straight

WAYNE — Services for Laura L. Straight, 60, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Imarri Synovec

Imarri Synovec

PIERCE — Services for Imarri A. Synovec, 10, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Gaye Mullins

Gaye Mullins

BRUNSWICK — Services for Gaye E. Mullins, 73, Plainview, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Brunswick Congregational Church in Brunswick. Bob Moore will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in rural Plainview.

Joan Kennedy

Joan Kennedy

SPRINGVIEW — Memorial graveside services for Joan S. Kennedy, 87, Bassett, formerly of Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.

James Kocian

James Kocian

SPENCER — Services for James Kocian, 67, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Earl Bahr

Earl Bahr

OSMOND — Services for Earl J. Bahr, 74, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. He died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Osmond General Hospital.

Shirley Peters

Shirley Peters

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley E. Peters, 68, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Layne Marksmeier

Layne Marksmeier

NORFOLK — Private services for Layne Isaac Marksmeier, infant son of Corbin and Courtney (Sommerfeld) Marksmeier of Norfolk, were Wednesday, May 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander officiated.

Imarri Synovec

Imarri Synovec

PIERCE — Services for Imarri A. Synovec, 10, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara