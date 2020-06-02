WEST POINT — Private services for Illa Stalp, 96, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial will be in the Hooper Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Per Directed Health Measures for gatherings, only 25 persons will be allowed in the building at one time.
She died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Fremont.
Illa was born Aug. 12, 1923, in rural Hooper, the daughter of John and Gladys (Rodgers) Tillman. She graduated from Hooper High School in 1940 as valedictorian of her class, after which time she worked as a bookkeeper and assistant cashier at the First National Bank in Hooper. During the war years, she was employed at Aerojet Engineering Corporation in Azusa and Pasadena, Calif.
On Feb. 18, 1950, Illa and Robert Stalp were married at St. Rose of Lima Church in Hooper. They were the parents of five children: Karen, John, LuAnn, Robert and Timothy.
Illa’s prime interest was her family, being a stay-at-home mom and helping her spouse in their business, Nebraska Sand & Gravel. She was formerly a member of Emmanuel Fellowship Church in Omaha.
She and her spouse served three winter terms in the mission field with Operation Mobilization. Those terms were in Mosbach, Germany; the ship, The Logos, off the coast of Liverpool, England, and Belfast, Ireland; and lastly, Tyrone, Georgia.
Survivors include daughters, LuAnn (Steven) Ludford of Peru, Ill., and Karen (David) Ross, of Fremont; her sons, John (Teresa) Stalp of Fairfax, Calif., Robert (Sharon) Stalp of Mesa, Ariz., and Tim (Joyce) Stalp of Wisner; five grandchildren, Holly (Michael) O’Dell of Gretna, Ross (Brittany) Stalp of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Katy (Joshua) Davis of Boise, Idaho, Christopher Stalp of Oakland and Cody Stalp of San Diego, Calif.; and five great-grandchildren, Brenden and Shannen O’Dell, and Grayson, Connor and Lucas Davis; a sister-in-law, Jeanine Tillman of Fremont; her nieces, Lucinda Gillette of Omaha and Joan (Ron) Nelson of Aspen, Colo.; and nephews Joel (Joan) Hargens of Hooper, Gary (Marsha) Rold of San Diego and Danly (Charl) Rold of Kansas City, Mo.
Preceding Illa in death were her spouse, Robert; parents John and Gladys Tillman; sisters Avis Vopalensky and Jacqueline Brooks; brothers William (Iola) Hargens and Jim Tillman; and infant grandson Joshua Stalp.
Illa has left these last words for her family: “The greatest pleasure in life was my family. To my five children, I want to express what happiness you have given me. I have always loved you. May God bless you all the days of your life. We will meet again. —Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma”
The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.