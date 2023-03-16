NORFOLK — Services for Ilene E. Schmidt, 88, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
Ilene Schmidt died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
OMAHA — Services for the Rev. Jerome Spenner, 83, who served several Catholic parishes in Northeast Nebraska, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at St. Bernard Parish in Omaha. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Richard C. Polt, 66, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Richard Polt died Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home in rural Norfolk.
PILGER — Services for Bruce Gardels, 61, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
WINSIDE — Services for David H. Ritze, 62, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Theophilus Cemetery in rural Winside at a later date.
CHAMBERS — Graveside services for Marvin Larson, 85, Cumberland Gap, Tenn., formerly of Ewing, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, at the Chambers Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating.
ST. HELENA — Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, St. Helena, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.
HARTINGTON — Services for Margie A. Brummer, 89, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
TILDEN — Memorial services for George Powell, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Tilden Church of Christ. John Petersen will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark A. Behmer, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be at later date at Little McDonald Lake in Minnesota.
