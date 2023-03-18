 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ilene E. Schmidt, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation with family will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Ilene Schmidt died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

 Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1935-2023

Ilene was born Feb. 23, 1935, in Randolph to Herman and Dorothy (Carstens) Bauer. She graduated from Randolph High School in 1953.

On March 27, 1955, Ilene married George Schmidt Jr. at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Ilene was a stay-at-home spouse and mother while raising kids as George worked his construction business. Later on, she sold Avon, making friends through her customers for over 20 years. Also, Ilene worked at Sherry’s Daycare in the “baby room,” rocking babies and preparing them to move up to the toddler room. For Ilene, it was always a sad day when the babies graduated to the next room.

She was a faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church. She volunteered with the Christ Lutheran Braille program and participated with the Bible Study group.

For over 40 years, Ilene belonged to the Greenlawn Drive Coffee Group of Friends, a coffee group while raising kids that morphed into a wine group once kids were gone.

She loved riding her bike and walking around her neighborhood visiting with friends and checking out garage sales.

During the winter, Ilene and George would travel to McAllen, Texas, where George would golf and she would shop and enjoy the sunshine.

Ilene enjoyed big adventures to Europe with her friends Carol and Trudy.

She attended every event of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren such as baptisms, confirmations, weddings, ball games, music programs, dance recitals, school plays, speech contests and award ceremonies. Ilene was always their biggest fan and cheerleader.

She is survived by her children, Dan (Deb) Schmidt of Norfolk, Kelly (Arnie) Wiener of Nemaha, Iowa, and Dave Schmidt of Lincoln; six grandchildren, Tyler (Jenn) Schmidt of Battle Creek, Levi (Amy) Schmidt of Norfolk, Bethany (Adam) Schmidt of Sioux Falls, S.D., Nikki (Tom) Regan of Gretna, Drew (Erica) Wiener of Bellevue and Whitney (Dan) Regnier of Burnsville, Minn.; 11 great-grandchildren, Kayden, Cammie, Sammi, Skylar, Boden, Maren, Hayes, Maci, Alli, Hailey and Hayden; brother Merl (Red) Bauer of Huron, S.D.; sisters-in-law Dorothy Schmidt and Katherine Goeglein; many cousins and friends.

Ilene was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; granddaughter Wendy Sue Schmidt, and dear friend Bill Suehl.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

