 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ida Weich

Ida Weich

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ida “Edie” Weich, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Ida Weich died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1928-2023

Ida “Edie” was born on June 2, 1928, in Salzberg, Austria, to Barb and George Herzog. A romance started in September 1946 in an Army mess hall in Saalfelden, where she worked and would later meet DuWayne Weich.

DuWayne was discharged from the Army on April 6, 1946, and he returned to Nebraska. Later Edie came to the states after getting the paper work. When she landed she couldn’t speak English, but DuWayne knew German. She quickly learned English.

DuWayne and Edie were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and would make their home in Norfolk. Over the years, Edie worked at the state hospital and McDonald’s Clothing in Norfolk.

In the 1970s, Edie opened a Ceramic Hut Store on South First Street and later was employed at the first Walmart store for many years until she retired. She was an avid bowler, member of the American Legion and VFW Auxiliary. Three boys were born to this marriage: LeWayne, Dennis and Gary Weich.

Survivors include her son, LeWayne Weich; and five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, DuWayne; sons Dennis and Gary; mother Barb Herzog; a brother; and three sisters.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Ruth Ann McGill

Ruth Ann McGill

TILDEN — Services for Ruth Ann McGill, 90, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry A. Williams will officiate with burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden.

Jack Kingston

Jack Kingston

WAYNE — Graveside services for Jack Kingston, 85, Grayling, Mich., formerly of Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Thomas Hagstrom

Thomas Hagstrom

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas A. “Tom” Hagstrom, 84, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Donald Kirkland

Donald Kirkland

NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. Kirkland, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donald Kirkland died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Linda Mellick

Linda Mellick

NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Mellick, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Linda Mellick died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Richard Trenhaile

Richard Trenhaile

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Richard Trenhaile, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Lily Ellyson

Lily Ellyson

CONCORD — Lily M. Ellyson, 83, Laurel, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Lillian Heller

Lillian Heller

WISNER — Services for Lillian E. Heller, 90, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.

Roger Pribnow

Roger Pribnow

NORFOLK — Services for Roger D. Pribnow, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara