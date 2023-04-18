NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ida “Edie” Weich, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
Ida Weich died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1928-2023
Ida “Edie” was born on June 2, 1928, in Salzberg, Austria, to Barb and George Herzog. A romance started in September 1946 in an Army mess hall in Saalfelden, where she worked and would later meet DuWayne Weich.
DuWayne was discharged from the Army on April 6, 1946, and he returned to Nebraska. Later Edie came to the states after getting the paper work. When she landed she couldn’t speak English, but DuWayne knew German. She quickly learned English.
DuWayne and Edie were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and would make their home in Norfolk. Over the years, Edie worked at the state hospital and McDonald’s Clothing in Norfolk.
In the 1970s, Edie opened a Ceramic Hut Store on South First Street and later was employed at the first Walmart store for many years until she retired. She was an avid bowler, member of the American Legion and VFW Auxiliary. Three boys were born to this marriage: LeWayne, Dennis and Gary Weich.
Survivors include her son, LeWayne Weich; and five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, DuWayne; sons Dennis and Gary; mother Barb Herzog; a brother; and three sisters.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.