WINSIDE — Services for Ida Reimers, 88, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home.
Tags
In other news
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Leitha Eisenhauer, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Services for Frankie L. (Fryer) McDowell, 61, formerly of the Norfolk area, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Brookings First Assembly of God in Brookings, S.D.
WINSIDE — Services for Ida Reimers, 88, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Dorothy M. Munger, 92, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 12, at the United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
CONCORD — Services for Ardyce L. Linn, 93, Wayne, formerly of Laurel and Concord, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois M. Hansen, 95, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
A celebration of life for David M. Mihulka, 65, Bradford, Ontario, will be at a future date. He died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Patrick L. Pack, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Battle Creek.
TILDEN — Services for Dorothy M. Munger, 92, Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.