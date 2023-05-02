Hunter Cramm

NORFOLK — Services for Hunter R. L. Cramm, 14, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
2008-2023
Hunter Robert Lane Cramm was born on May 2, 2008, in Omaha to Jennie Fowler and Jordan Cramm. He attended grade school at DC West until the fourth grade before moving to Norfolk, where he then attended Norfolk Public Schools.
He will forever be remembered for his quick come backs, sideways smirk and his laugh.
When asked how best to describe Hunter no certain words can be used, except for the obvious — selfless, sweet and gentle. After that, words just couldn’t explain just how “Hunter” he is.
Hunter enjoyed working at Uncle Jarrol’s Pub-B-Que with his two brothers, Logan and Gavin, making sporting wagers with Greg, and bending to every whim of his sister, Rylie, and niece Rowyn. He spent most of his free time with his girlfriend, Jamaya.
As a child, Hunter grew up in the small town of Valley. There he would be outside until dark, riding his bike and spending time with all the neighbors. Hunter made so many friends and naturally inserted himself into the hearts of everyone he came into contact with.
He is survived by his parents, Jennie and Chris Fowler of Norfolk; siblings Hannah Fowler, Logan Bleick, Adisson Fowler, Gavin Cramm, Falon Mathes, Rylie Mathes, Morgan Stump, Micah Tamisiea and Delila Pruitt; dad Dominic Mathes; father Jordan Cramm; grandmother Sandra Schulkey; grandparents Steve and Vickie Fowler, Craig and Geil Cramm; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Muck, Uncle William “Billy” Schulkey and Great Uncle Sam “Gus” Muck.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.