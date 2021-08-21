Hugo Milander

COLERIDGE — Services for Hugo Eugene Milander, 87, Laurel, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Coleridge, with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating.. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, at the church from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
Milander died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
———
Hugo Eugene was born on Aug. 18, 1934, in Osmond, to Hugo Clarence and Millie (Young) Milander. He grew up in the Magnet area and attended elementary school at Pearl Creek west of Coleridge. Eugene graduated from Coleridge High School. After high school, he began farming and married Donna Mae Puppe on July 9, 1953, in Coleridge. Farming was his passion and Gene was still farming up until his death. He began milking cows by hand and also raised livestock, corn and grain.
Eugene was a member of the Pilgrim Congregational Church and held various offices in the church. He enjoyed bowling, traveling with Donna, and he enjoyed his children’s and grandchildren’s activities through the years.
Eugene is survived by his three children and spouses Jon (Carol) Milander of Coleridge, Pam (Kevin) Goering of Platte Center, Karla (Greg) Pippitt of Laurel; six grandchildren and spouses Holly (Ryan) Jareske, Amber (Ryan) Liljedahl, Heather (Jon) Behrle, Jeremy Milander, Bryan (Megan) Pippitt, Scott Pippitt; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way; a brother Merlin (Lynn) Milander of Norfolk; a sister Marlene Kellogg of Norfolk; a brother-in-law Jerry (Marilyn) Puppe, a sister-in-law Linda (Daryle) Milbrath; several nieces and nephews.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna on Sept. 17, 2018, at the age of 83; grandson David Milander, two granddaughters Kristin Milander and Susan Pippitt; brother-in-law Don Kellogg, and sister-in-law Jean Brown.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Holly Jareske, Amber Liljedahl, Heather Behrle, Jeremy Milander, Bryan Pippitt and Scott Pippitt.