WAYNE — Services for Hubert E. “Hugh” O’Brien, 85, of Wayne, formerly of Ponca, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
Hubert O’Brien died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
TILDEN — Services for Robert W. “Bob” Mather, 87, Norfolk, formerly of Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.
VERDIGRE — Services for Lillian Swoboda, 98, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
ELGIN — Jacquelyn Dwyer, 89, Elgin, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Frank C. Horn Jr., 91, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Frank Horn Jr. died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his home in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Service for Amy L. Eisenmann, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
WISNER — Memorial services for Ida Pilger, 80, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Ida Pilger died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.
COLERIDGE — Services for Mary J. (Petersen) Hansen, 77, Coleridge, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Hansen Funeral Home, Vermillion. A memorial visitation will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.
OAKDALE — A celebration of life for Rodney Roland, 54, Oakdale, will be at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Oakdale Community Center.
WAYNE — Services for Cecilia G. Kramer, 73, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.