Hubert O'Brien

Hubert O’Brien

CONCORD — Services for Hubert E. “Hugh” O’Brien, 85, Wayne, formerly of Ponca, will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at the church.

Hubert O’Brien died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Sioux City.

Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

1937-2022

Hubert Eugene “Hugh” O’Brien was born June 17, 1937, in Shelton to John and Mary (Hostler) O’Brien. As a youth, he lived on a farm and played baseball. Hugh was a hard worker and worked at the gas station his dad operated and also had a paper route. He was a graduate of Grand Island High School and attended Wayne State College.

Hugh worked for Peerless Irrigation in Kearney, and later, the Kearney foundry. While serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1961, Hugh was stationed at the Lackland, Texas Airforce Base, later in England, Germany, and the Lincoln Airforce Base.

Hugh married Phyllis Louise Rehder on Feb. 11, 1961, in Kearney. He helped many students as a high school instructor of industrial arts, shop and driver education in Cedar Rapids. He also worked at Brandt Construction and St. Luke’s Nursing Home.

Hugh remodeled their home in Cedar Rapids and built a new home in Kearney. He also helped his children remodel their homes.

During their marriage the couple lived in, Kearney, Coleridge, Cedar Rapids, Ponca and then Wayne. During his retirement, Hugh worked at Sioux Tractor in Sioux City. He enjoyed hunting, jig saw puzzles, hunting, bowling and playing cards. He was always telling jokes and making people laugh.

When he would hug a person and say goodbye, it was a great big bear hug and if a neighbor needed help, Hugh was there to lend a hand. He was a very kind man.

Hugh is survived by his children, Kathleen (Chris) Grams of Lincoln, Colleen (Mike) Farnik of Creighton and Scott O’Brien of Omaha; grandchildren C.J. (Cassie) Grams of Rising City, Michaela (Matt) Holst of Moville, Iowa, Brent Grams of Bellevue, JoEllen Farnik (Leland Slawson, boyfriend) of South Sioux City, Alaina Farnik of Vermillion, S.D., and Shane Farnik of Creighton; five great-grandchildren; brother Stephen (Lori) O’Brien of Kearney; and sister Lola Scott of McAllen, Texas; nieces and nephews.

 Hugh was preceded in death by his spouse, Phyllis on Jan. 25, 2022; parents; grandson Noah Farnik; granddaughter Andrea Farnik; niece Crystal Nathan; brothers Gary O’Brien and John (Phyllis) O’Brien; sister Betty (Chuck) Johnson; parents-in-law Russell (Edna) Hennings; and brother-in-law, Richard (Lewellyn) Rehder.

Memorials may be directed to the O’Brien family for later designation.

