OSMOND — Services for Howard Timmerman, 86, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7838 and the Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Timmerman died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Born Sept. 14, 1934, in Plainview, Howard E. Timmerman was the son of William and Myrle (Urwin) Timmerman. He was baptized at Eden Valley Lutheran Church and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. He attended School District 75 and 19 E and McLean High School through 10th grade. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955.
He married Sharon Meier on Nov. 27, 1959, at Vermillion, S.D. The couple lived in the McLean area, where they raised livestock and farmed.
Howard and Sharon moved to Osmond in 1996. Howard remained active in the farming operation. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osmond. He was also a member of American Legion Post 326.
Survivors include his spouse, Sharon Timmerman of Osmond; his children, Dan Timmerman of Osmond, Jodi (Mike) Timmerman of Randolph and Neil (Lisa) Timmerman of Urbandale, Iowa; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Floyd (Waneta) Timmerman of Yelliville, Ark., and Ralph (Doyle) Timmerman of Osmond; a sister, Cleo Pfanstiel of Osmond; sisters-in-law Joanne Timmerman of Osmond, Elaine Timmerman of Osmond, Patricia Stratton of Lincoln and Judy Lamming; brother-in-law Alan of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mike Timmerman; his parents, William and Myrle; brothers Lloyd and Raymond Timmerman; half-brother Marvin Richardson; and half-sister Lavern Enninga.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Benjamin Timmerman, Christopher Timmerman, Brandon Timmerman, Nicholas Timmerman, Mike Anderson, Beau Simpson and Alex Guenther. Honorary pallbearers will be Stephanie (Timmerman) Anderson, Rachel (Timmerman) Simpson, Melissa (Timmerman) Guenther, Molly Timmerman, Sierra Timmerman and Brittany Timmerman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osmond in reference to the new church sign.
Online condolences may be left at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.