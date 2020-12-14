Howard Mills

ALBION — Private services for Howard “Pete” Mills, 93, Albion, will be Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, VFW Post 736, Sons of the American Legion Post 162, and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Public visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. Social distancing and COVID-19 health measures will be followed.
He died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.