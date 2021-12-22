COLUMBUS — Services for Howard J. Hughes,90, of Columbus will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday with a 6 p.m. vigil, all at the church.
Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Battle Creek. McKown Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of the arrangements.
Howard Hughes died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus of natural causes.
1931-2021
Burial will follow the funeral luncheon.
Howard J. Hughes was born March 15, 1931, in Norfolk to Joseph E. and Anna T. (Miller) Hughes. He grew up in Battle Creek and graduated from high school in 1949 before attending Creighton University.
Howard married Patricia Harmon on Nov. 27, 1952, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Battle Creek. He farmed until 1956 when he moved to California to work in the auto supply business. Howard returned to Norfolk where he worked at Norfolk Auto until 1966. Howard joined New York Life as an agent and moved to Columbus shortly thereafter. He was an agent for almost 50 years, retiring in 2015.
He was a devoted father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and relatives, as well as traveling, hunting, volunteering in the community, and playing cards and Dominos.
Howard was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Optimist Club, and was active with the Boy Scouts with his sons.
Howard is survived by daughter Linda (Dan) Kuhlen of Olathe, Kan., son Paul Hughes of Columbus; son John Hughes of Columbus; son David (Anna) Hughes of Omaha; daughter Susan (Bob Searle) Skinner of Wagoner, Okla.; daughter Sharon Karmann of Omaha; son Richard (Beth) Hughes of Mesa, Ariz.; brother Francis M. (Sheila) Hughes of Las Vegas, Nev.; brother-in-law Ron (Carolyn) Harmon of Wentzville, Mo.; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by wife Patricia A. Hughes; daughter-in-law Victoria Marshall; parents Joseph and Anna Hughes; sisters and brothers-in-law JoAnn (Jim) Bradford, Helen (Bill) Howard and Jane (Jack) Campbell; and grandson Jedidiah Skinner.
In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Isidore Church or Nebraska Right to Life. www.mckownfuneralhome.com