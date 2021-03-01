Private services for Howard Bormann, 89, Algona, Iowa, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joe, Iowa. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard and the Livermore American Legion Otto-Field Post 415.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Masks are required, and social distancing will be followed.
He died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona.
1931-2021
Mass will be livestreamed on the Five Saints Catholic Community Facebook page.
Howard John Bormann was born on Dec. 16, 1931, to Peter and Amanda (Reding) Bormann. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1949 and then enrolled in Farm Trade School.
On Dec. 10, 1952, Howard enlisted with the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean War and was stationed in Inchon, Korea, where he earned the rank of corporal. Howard was honorably discharged on Nov. 23, 1954.
Howard was united in marriage to Donna Rae Weydert on Sept. 13, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Livermore, Iowa. The couple farmed and raised their five children: Denis, Kevin, Cindy, Jan and Nancy.
Howard was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and had a steadfast faith that was an inspiration to many. He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus St. Joseph Council for 70 years, where he helped prepare and serve for the Mulligan Stew fundraiser.
Howard was also a member of the Livermore American Legion Otto-Field Post 415. He enjoyed cheering on the Yankees, Vikings and Hawkeyes, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sporting and dance events.
Howard enjoyed being a part of the Livermore bowling league for 13 years and was an avid card player — especially solitaire, cribbage, euchre and UNO. He loved miniature horses and was part of the Algona Livestock Auction for over 20 years. Most importantly, Howard treasured time spent with his family and friends.
Left to cherish Howard’s memory are his spouse, Donna, of 65 years; children Denis Bormann of Carroll, Kevin (Renee) Bormann of Algona, Cindy (Kevin) Walker of Algona, Jan (Henry) Wood of Urbandale, Iowa, and Nancy (Mike) Brtek of Norfolk; seven grandchildren, Mallory (Garrett) Liss and Trevor Bormann, Maria (Mark) Steier, Mathew (Merrick), Nathan, Kerstin and Justin Brtek; four great-grandchildren, Charleigh, Kacy, Shaylin and Alice Steier; a sister, Donna Mae Hilbert of Algona; sisters-in-law Joann Bormann of Livermore and Joan Weydert-Baginski of Macon, Mo., and brother-in-law Don Weydert of Gilmore City, Iowa.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Don Bormann; his brothers-in-law, Gordon Hilbert and Jerry Weydert; and a sister-in-law, Lucille Weydert.