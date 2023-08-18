NORFOLK — Services for Homer L. Steckelberg, 86, of North Platte, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be one hour prior at the chapel.
Homer Steckelberg died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the North Platte Care Center in North Platte.
1937-2023
Homer Leroy was the son of Herman and DeLila (Flowerdew) Steckelberg and was born on March 24, 1937, in Norfolk. Homer spent his childhood on the family farm 1.25 miles west of Osmond. He took over the farming duties while still in high school after the death of his father. He graduated in 1955. He met his wife, Carolyn Muller, at the Madison County Fair and they were married April 17, 1959, until Carolyn’s passing in 2020. Homer and Carolyn had two children, Allan and Sheila.
Early on, the Steckelbergs moved often to facilitate Homer’s road construction job. He worked for various divisions of Peter Kiewit and Sons construction company for 25 years, ending his career as a superintendent. He participated in the building of much of I-80 across Nebraska along with other highways, bridges and hydro-electric power plants. To allow the kids schooling stability, the Steckelbergs chose Ogallala as a home base while Homer continued to travel weekly to his then current construction location.
After Homer left Kiewit, he and Carolyn, with help from family, built their house in Ogallala literally with their own four hands. There wasn’t much construction or woodworking that Homer couldn’t do. Homer then went to work for Keith County doing road maintenance for another 13 years until his retirement.
Homer is survived by his children, Allan (Kathy) Steckelberg of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Sheila (Randy) Furley of North Platte; and three grandchildren, Jace Furley of Fort Collins, Colo., Alexa (Andrew) Scott Steckelberg of Castle Rock, Colo., and Troy Steckelberg of Denver, Colo.; as well as by his brother, Dale (Marilyn) Steckelberg of Norfolk, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Carolyn; and sister-in-law Sharlyn Kruse. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.