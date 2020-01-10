Homer Kenner

AINSWORTH — Services for Homer C. Kenner, 85, Wood Lake, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Church of the Nazarene in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Wood Lake.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue an hour prior to services Monday at the church.
He died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
Memorials have been suggested to the Omaha Home For Boys, Cal Farley’s, Pacific Garden Mission, Gideon’s International, the Ainsworth Nazarene Church or to the Wood Lake Union Church.