Holly Crook

DAVID CITY — Services for Holly J. Crook, 35, of O’Neill, formerly of Rising City, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, at the Butler County Fairgrounds Event Center in David City. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Services will continue on Tuesday, June 15, at the Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill followed by burial in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation on Tuesday will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate both services. Services will be under the direction of Kracl Funeral Chapels of David City and Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill.
She died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in O’Neill after a battle with cancer.