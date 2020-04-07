Hilaria Burbach

HARTINGTON — Hilaria “Dickie” Gertrude Burbach, 90, Hartington, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her nine children.
Due to the current healthcare guidelines, a private service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Private burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
To watch a live stream of the funeral, please go to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/