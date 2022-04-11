WAYNE — Services for Hermann H.W. Lindner, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Hermann Lindner died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home in Wayne.
In other news
RANDOLPH — Services for Dale A. Bach, 86, of Hartington, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph with the Rev. Timothy Forget officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery with military rites by the Randolph VFW Post #5545.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dale A. Bach, 86, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dale Bach died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
ST. HELENA — Services for Keith J. Neuhalfen, 89, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post #31.
STUART — Services for Donald Fuelberth, 80, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at the Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart with military rites by the Stuart American Legion Post.
HOSKINS — Services for Ruth E. Bruggeman, 89, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Marjorie J. Rastede, 94, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marjorie Rastede died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
WISNER — Services for Keith Schroeder, 87, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Keith Schroeder died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.
OMAHA — Services for Hazel I. Winger Burgess, 86, Omaha, were Friday at Olive Crest United Methodist Church in Omaha. Inurnment will be at a later date in Humansville, Mo.
O’NEILL — Services for Dorothy Johnson, 90, of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Linda Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery.