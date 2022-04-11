 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
NEBRASKA...|

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Antelope, Boone and Madison.

* Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire danger conditions are
expected. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity
and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Hermann Lindner

WAYNE — Services for Hermann H.W. Lindner, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Hermann Lindner died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home in Wayne.

Dale Bach

Dale Bach

RANDOLPH — Services for Dale A. Bach, 86, of Hartington, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph with the Rev. Timothy Forget officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery with military rites by the Randolph VFW Post #5545.

Dale Bach

Dale Bach

HARTINGTON — Services for Dale A. Bach, 86, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dale Bach died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Keith Neuhalfen

Keith Neuhalfen

ST. HELENA — Services for Keith J. Neuhalfen, 89, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post #31.

Donald Fuelberth

Donald Fuelberth

STUART — Services for Donald Fuelberth, 80, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at the Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart with military rites by the Stuart American Legion Post.

Ruth Bruggeman

Ruth Bruggeman

HOSKINS — Services for Ruth E. Bruggeman, 89, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Marjorie Rastede

Marjorie Rastede

LAUREL — Services for Marjorie J. Rastede, 94, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marjorie Rastede died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Keith Schroeder

Keith Schroeder

WISNER — Services for Keith Schroeder, 87, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Keith Schroeder died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.

Hazel Burgess

Hazel Burgess

OMAHA — Services for Hazel I. Winger Burgess, 86, Omaha, were Friday at Olive Crest United Methodist Church in Omaha. Inurnment will be at a later date in Humansville, Mo.

Dorothy Johnson

Dorothy Johnson

O’NEILL — Services for Dorothy Johnson, 90, of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Linda Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

