Herman Wagner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Herman J. Wagner, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. vigil at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue.
He died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Holmes Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center in Lincoln.
1927-2019
Herman John was born Nov. 13, 1927, in Creighton to his parents, Joe and Emma (Meyer) Wagner. He grew up on the family farm near Creighton and graduated from St. Ludger’s Academy.
Herman served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955.
On Sept. 12, 1956, Herman married Mary Colleen Becker at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The couple raised their family on the family farm near Creighton.
In the early 1980s, the Wagner family moved to Norfolk. Herman worked for Norfolk Public Schools and the City of Norfolk’s Department of Parks and Recreation.
His hobbies included fishing and playing cards. He was a member of American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644. Herman was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Parish.
He is survived by his children, Martin Wagner, Monica Wagner and Roger (Wendy) Wagner, five grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Herman was preceded in death by his spouse; an infant daughter, Mary Ellen; a daughter, Laurie; and siblings Ann, Matthew, Lawrence and Rosy.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.