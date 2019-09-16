Herman Wagner

NORFOLK — Services for Herman J. Wagner, 91, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Holmes Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Brent D. “Haze” Tomasek, 66, West Point, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
COLERIDGE — Services for Ronald E. Wege, 68, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Eldora G. Schafer, 95, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph City Cemetery.
Services for Eileen J. (O’Brien) Pettitt, 86, Carroll, Iowa, formerly of Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll. The Rev. John Schauer will officiate. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Pete Schmaderer, 93, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Ina P. Leisner, 94, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Lambrecht Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Graveside services for Marcia Hammond Meisner of Mill Creek, Wash., formerly of Norfolk, were conducted privately at her request. She died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
NIOBRARA — Services for Richy Johnson, 49, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his residence.
