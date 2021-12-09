LAUREL — Services for Herman A. Vollersen, 89, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery with military honors by Laurel American Legion Post 54 and the Laurel Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4504.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Monday and will continue until service time.
Herman Vollersen died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Herman August Vollersen was born on Dec. 20, 1931, on the family farm in Laurel to Pete and Esther (Fork) Vollersen. He grew up in the Laurel area and graduated from Laurel High School.
After high school, Herman spent four years in the U.S. Navy and served overseas in Korea. He was very proud of his military service. Upon returning home, Herman farmed with his father and then eventually started his own farming operation northeast of Laurel. Herman also did general labor for Tom Frederickson, George Schroeder, Dr. Walter Chase, Allen Brodersen and several others around the Laurel area. Herman eventually moved back to the homeplace to take care of his parents, where he lived until 2003 before moving into town.
Herman was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. He was a man of strong faith and was very active in his church, serving as an usher and deacon for Immanuel Lutheran.
Herman enjoyed interacting with people, doing carpentry work and lending a hand to anyone in need. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching all kinds of sporting events on television, especially the Nebraska Huskers. Herman also came to enjoy cooking and canning later in his life.
Herman is survived by his sisters, Eileen (Larry) Johnson of Astoria, Ore., and Myna (Chris) Owens of Lenexa, Kan.; nephews Regg (Nancy) Gadeken of Hartington, Ron (LaVonne) Gadeken of Stanton, Kip (Missy) Johnson of Astoria, Kyle Johnson of Astoria; nieces Resa Johnson and significant other Tom of Killeen, Texas, Renee (Keith) Cure of Scott City, Kan., Kam Johnson of Walla Walla, Wash.; along with many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Esther, and a sister, Erna (Ed) Gadeken.
Pallbearers will be George Schroeder, Matt Schroeder, Lon Fork, Ben Galvin, Dan Vanderheiden and Chuck Sohler.