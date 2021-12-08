LAUREL — Services for Herman A. Vollersen, 89, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery with military honors by Laurel American Legion Post 54 and the Laurel Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4504.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Monday and will continue until service time.
Herman Vollersen died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.