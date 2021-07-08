You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Herman Schumacher

NORFOLK — Services for Herman G. “Butch” Schumacher, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Roberta Carman

Roberta Carman

WAYNE — Services for Roberta J. Carman, 101, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Helen Caveny

Helen Caveny

FREMONT — Memorial services for Helen L. (Jensen) Caveny, 93, formerly of Wisner and Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Dugan Funeral Chapel of Fremont. She died Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Joyce Emory

Joyce Emory

CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Joyce Emory, 84, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. The Rev. Milana Joseph will officiate.

Marie Lenhoff

Marie Lenhoff

RANDOLPH — Services for Marie Lenhoff, 96, Randolph, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.

Dwaine Rethwisch

Dwaine Rethwisch

WAYNE — Services for Dwaine H. Rethwisch, 92, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Herman Schumacher

Herman Schumacher

NORFOLK — Services for Herman G. “Butch” Schumacher, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Dwaine Rethwisch

Dwaine Rethwisch

WAYNE — Services for Dwaine H. Rethwisch, 92, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Doris Wiedeman

Doris Wiedeman

NORFOLK — Services for Doris Wiedeman, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Rita Eickhoff

Rita Eickhoff

TILDEN — Memorial services for Rita Eickhoff, 72, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara