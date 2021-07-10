Herman Schumacher

NORFOLK — Services for Herman G. “Butch” Schumacher, 74, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in the Osmond City Cemetery in rural Osmond.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk. Masks must be worn to the viewing and the funeral, and social distancing will be encouraged.
Herman died on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk surrounded by his spouse and family.
Herman “Butch” G. Schumacher was born on Sept. 9, 1946, at Osmond hospital to the parents of Herman and Fern (Blunck) Schumacher. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. Butch attended Osmond High School.
He met the love of his life in 1965, Sandra Ann Meirose. They married Dec. 9, 1966, in Norfolk. After they were married, the couple moved to Norfolk and later rural Hadar, where they created their lifetime home. Their union was blessed with two sons, Tracey and Shannon.
Butch worked at Vulcraft for 36 years as a lead welder. Butch enjoyed his job as a welder. Butch enjoyed fast cars, traveling with family, spending late-night runs at the casino with his spouse, enjoying different restaurants, fishing, bowling and socializing.
Survivors include his spouse, Sandy Schumacher of Hadar; sons Tracey Schumacher of Hoskins and Shannon (Courtney) Schumacher of Clearwater; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Amanda (Jarrod) Paulson, Nox, Lux, Kix; Stephan (Kaylor) Johnson, Kruze, Anzo; Riley Schumacher, Caydence Schumacher; and many nieces and nephews.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Fern; siblings and in-laws Gary and Carol Schumacher, Don and Vi Schumacher, Jolene Schumacher; and his daughter-in-law, Christy Schumacher; and niece Valerie Voigt.
Casketbearers will be Chad Schumacher, Brad Schumacher, Jerry Schumacher, Jim Schumacher, Doug Hoffman, Brad Hoffman, Dan Schumacher and Dave Schumacher.
A luncheon will follow services. Casual dress attire is encouraged for the service.
If you are attending the funeral and have a classic or unique car, the family invites you to feel free to drive it. Butch would love to see that.
Cards may be sent to St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center, 401 N. 18th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.