Herbert Boecker

Herbert Boecker

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Herbert Boecker, 87, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

He died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1932-2019

Herbert Joseph Boecker, son of Frank and Catherine (Vering) Boecker, was born Jan. 18, 1932, at Monterey. He attended Beaver Creek Country School until the third grade and then St. Rose Catholic School for the next four years.

Herbert was only able to attend school until the eighth grade because his dad needed him to help on the farm.

On Feb. 15, 1955, Herbert was united in marriage to Wilhelmina Feilmeier at Hartington. They were the parents of 13 children.

Herbert worked for various farmers as a hired man. He was employed by Bob Elliot, Hartington Creamery, Hartington Feed and Chick, Hoesing Brothers, Heine Farms, Herzog’s Feedlot, Braunsroth Feedlot, Doug Lindquist and Michael Foods.

Herbert loved raising cattle and working as a hired man. He instilled the value of hard work into all of his children, which is now being passed on to the next generation.

Herbert’s faith in the Lord carried him through difficult and joyous times in his life. He was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. Herbert was also a member of Knights of Columbus, the church council and Ruritan.

Alcoholics Anonymous was a huge part of Herbert’s life. On June 25 of this year, he received his 44-year sobriety chip. Herbert was one of the founding members of the Alcoholics Anonymous group in Bloomfield.

Herbert enjoyed putting puzzles together. He loved all of his spouse’s home cooking, especially her homemade bread.

Herbert never met a stranger and would talk to anyone.

Herbert is survived by his spouse, Wilhelmina; his children, Ron (Bev) Boecker, Leon (Terry) Boecker, Larry Boecker, Chuck (Marilyn) Boecker, KayLynn Janssen, Lori (Dave) Hilliges, Mark (Michelle) Boecker, Sue (Ken) Kuhl, Karla (Kevin) Smith, Jeanne (Jim) Pelikan and Janel (Gary) Eisenhauer; 27 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his sisters, Elizabeth Hoebelheinrich and Hedy Guether.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughters, Catherine and Wilhelmina; his son-in-law, Kevin Janssen; his grandson, Jacob Pelikan; three sisters; and three brothers.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

