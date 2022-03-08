Henry Urich

PAWNEE CITY — Private graveside services for Henry “Jerry” Urich, 87, Pierce, will be at a later date at Pawnee City Cemetery in Nebraska.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1934-2022
Jerry, a retired milling superintendent and a Nebraska native, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Premier Estates Nursing Home in Pierce.
Jerry was born on April 12, 1934, in Marquette to Henry and Gladys (Kimball) Urich. Jerry graduated from Bellevue High School and joined the U.S. Navy soon afterward on Sept. 2, 1955. When Jerry was honorably discharged from the Navy on Sept. 1, 1959, he obtained a job with Conagra Milling Co. in Omaha.
Jerry met and married Alberta ‘Bert’ Packett and soon started a family with the birth of Thomas Dulin, and four years later, with the birth of Ann Marie. He would eventually move his family to Texas and get a job with the Morrison Milling Co. in Denton.
While at Morrison’s, Jerry was able to design, build and patent several packaging and assembly line machines. After his retirement and many years in Texas, Jerry returned to Nebraska to live in one of his childhood towns, Pierce.
Jerry was a devoted father who enjoyed playing pinochle and cribbage with family and friends and also picking the mandolin while his daughter accompanied him on her violin. He was a pitcher for men’s fast-pitch softball team and, when his daughter was of age, he became a girl’s fast-pitch coach for the team, Kool Kits, who won many sportsmanship awards and winners trophies. He also enjoyed rebuilding Corvair cars, convertibles and vans.
Survivors include children, Ann Urich of Pierce and Thomas Urich of Bellevue; sister Jean (John) Ogden of Bellevue; brother Richard (Catherine) Urich of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
Henry was preceded in death by spouse, Alberta in 1991; parents Henry and Gladys; and brothers Harold, Lonnie, Warren and Charles.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.