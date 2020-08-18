Henry Starkel

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Henry G. “Huck” Starkel, 81, Norfolk and Mapleton, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites by American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, Nebraska American Legion Riders and U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral chapel.
He died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home in Mapleton.
1939-2020
Henry (Huck) Gilbert Starkel was born Feb. 27, 1939, to Henry A and Elizabeth (Schwindt) Starkel in Norfolk.
Henry was one of 11 siblings. He was 18 years old when he signed up for the National Guard with his best friend, Jerry Tierney. He stayed in the National Guard for a year then joined the U.S. Army with best friend, Jerry Tierney. He received his G.E.D. while in the Army.
He married Glenda Barbara Ann Bowers on May 2, 1958. They were blessed with five children: Terry, Kevin, Lori, Kellye and Jeremy.
As soon as they got married in 1958, he left for Army bootcamp. He was in bootcamp in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He then was stationed in Fort Ord, Calif., Fort Roberts and Ft. Lewis, Wash., for more training.
He then was transferred to Fort Hood, Texas, in the Armored Division and on to Fort Benning for jump school. He went onto Fort Bragg for special forces training as a Green Beret. As a Green Beret, he was then stationed in Vietnam for two years.
He received his National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Rifle Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.
While in the Army, he also enjoyed playing the guitar and entering singing contests while in the service.
In 1968, he got out of the Army and moved back to Norfolk. When he returned to Norfolk, he enjoyed playing the guitar and singing at the Shady Inn/Riverside in Norfolk. While there, he was offered a job to sing in a band in Dallas, Texas, but turned down the opportunity because by that time he had three children.
After the Army, he worked at Henningsen Foods. After that, he went to work as the senior maintenance man at Midwestern Beef Packing House/Dugdale/Beef America in Norfolk until the year 2000 when he retired from the packing house.
In between the beef packing house, he worked as an electrician at Nucor Steel for four years.
After getting divorced, he moved to Mapleton, Iowa, to be close to his best friend, Jerry Tierney.
Henry loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle and attend the motorcycle rallies in Sturgis, S.D. He loved listening and singing to country music. His son, Jeremy, followed in his father’s footsteps for the love of singing and playing country music. His grandson, Colton Staudenmaier, followed in his footsteps of serving in the U.S. Army, and is currently active duty.
He said he was most proud of and enjoyed all of his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Kevin (Jeannie) Starkel of Norfolk, Lori (Greg) Staudenmaier of Norfolk, Kellye Starkel of Norfolk, Jeremy (Kristin) Starkel of Norfolk; daughter-in-law Beth Starkel of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren Melissa Bolt, Chasity (Kevin) Johnson, Hannah (Steve) Oldkow, Beau (Jordan) Starkel, Ben Starkel, Ian Starkel, Caleb Starkel, Cierra Starkel, Alex Starkel, Skyler Starkel, Nick Staudenmaier, Zach Staudenmaier, Colton Staudenmaier, Austin Schmit, Caydun Schmit, Kahzryn Schmit and Jackson Avery; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings Roger Starkel of Casa Grande, Ariz., JoAnn Johnson of Norfolk and Sharon Godel of Phoenix.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Elizabeth; parents-in-law, Glen and Lisetta Bowers; siblings Irene, Marjorie, Delores, Leonard, Laverne, Duane and Walter; his son, Terry Starkel; and his best friend, Jerry Tierney.
There will be a luncheon at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel reception hall following the burial. The memorial service and graveside service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Memorials can be sent to 702 N. 19th St., Norfolk NE, 68701. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.