Henry Starkel

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Henry “Huck” Starkel, 81, Mapleton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk at a later date.
He died July 29, 2020, at Mapleton.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Henry “Huck” Starkel, 81, Mapleton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Cox, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. David Kipp and Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas M. Galvin, 68, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW P…
NORFOLK — Services for Mardell Baumann, 95, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Battle Creek.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Evelyn Hammer, 98, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
ALOYS — Services for Leonard Neesen, 88, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Aloys near West Point. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Graveside services for Ruth E. O’Hare, 94, of Ainsworth will be Friday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. at the Ainsworth Cemetery. She died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
ELGIN — Charlotte M. Hoefer, 85, of Elgin, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Joyce F. Gansebom, 76, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-