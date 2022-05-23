Henry Schmit

 Skip to main content
OSMOND — Services for Henry J. “Hank” Schmit, 88, who served as mayor of Osmond for several years, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Revs. Roger Schmit, Stanley Schmit and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326 and the Sons of the American Legion of Osmond.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.

1933-2022

The services will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Henry (Hank) J. Schmit of Osmond passed away at the Norfolk Veterans Home on May 20, 2022, just short of his 89th birthday. Henry was a loving brother, spouse, father, grandfather and follower of Christ.

Henry was born on June 4, 1933, to Cornelius and Gertrude (Billerbeck) Schmit in McLean. After graduating from Osmond St. Mary’s School and Osmond Community School, he spent time working on the farm and then was drafted into the U.S. Army for two years. Henry served in both Korea and in the states.

On June 15, 1963, Henry married the love of his life, Carolyn Kehres of Delphos, Ohio. The couple was blessed with two sons, Douglas (Denise) Schmit and Thomas (Dottie) Schmit. As each grandchild came into the world, Henry was overflowing with joy.

Doug and Denise had three sons, David (Raelynn and daughter Kyra) of Osmond, Dominic Schmit of Sutton and Dante Schmit of Hartington. Tom and Dottie have one son, Dylan Schmit of Vermillion, S.D., and a daughter, Bailey Schmit of Osmond.

Growing up, Henry was part of a large, close-knit family. He was preceded in death by siblings Vincent Schmit, Evelyn (Sister Barbara) Schmit, Sister Lucretia Schmit and Cornelius Schmit. Also preceding Henry in death were loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Shirley Schmit, Laurence McHugh, Greg Thramer, Joe Knievel and John Aschoff.

Surviving siblings include Ann McHugh of Carroll, Iowa, Lucille Thramer-Knievel of Norfolk, William (Father Roger) Schmit of Conception, Mo., Rita Aschoff of Osmond, Jerome (Pat) Schmit of St. Paul and Norbert (Pat) Schmit of Grove,City, Pa.

Henry was an avid member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. His commitment to his faith moved him to serve as chief ranger and state trustee of the Catholic Order of Foresters for many years. He also served on the St. Mary’s School Board. He shared his devotion to Christ by lectoring, being an EME, and singing in the choir at church.

Henry worked at the Osmond Skelly station (now Northeast Nebraska Tire and Trailer Co.) as a co-owner. To the kids around Osmond, Henry was known as the “sucker man” as he always had a box of suckers with him for kids when he went on deliveries.

Over the years, Henry enjoyed doing woodworking and made many decorations from wood, including yard decorations to create a “winter wonderland” display.

Hank also remained active with horseshoe, softball and bowling. But, one of the biggest joys was being with his grandchildren. He loved spending time with each of them playing ball, teaching woodworking or playing cards. Grandpa took the time to make each one of them feel special.

Henry also had a special place in his heart for his hometown of Osmond. Besides the joy he found in making children happy, Henry also served as a city councilman for 21 years and nine years as the mayor of the town. He let his heart guide him in making decisions that would best serve the people of Osmond in the future.

Henry will be long remembered for living a faith-filled life full of love and caring. He will be missed by many.

Music will be provided by organist Melissa Lind and the St. Mary’s Church Choir Casketbearers will be David Schmit, Dominic Schmit, Dante Schmit, Dylan Schmit, Bailey Schmit and Jason Aschoff.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

