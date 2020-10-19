Henry Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Henry A. Meyer, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dave Goehman will officiate. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills at rural Creighton.
Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 74, VFW Post 1151 of Creighton and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
He died in Norfolk on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.