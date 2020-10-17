Henry Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Henry A. Meyer, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dave Goehman will officiate. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery at Bazile Mills in rural Creighton. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 74, V.F.W. Post 1151 of Creighton and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk and resume an hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
He died in Norfolk on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Memorials may be made to the Lutheran Hour, Mission Central, Nebraska Concordia University-Seward or Lutheran High Northeast.
1930-2020
Henry A. Meyer was born on Dec. 30, 1930, in Humphrey to Herman and Etta (Sjuts) Meyer. He and his family belonged to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Humphrey, where Henry was baptized on Jan. 11, 1931. He was raised in Humphrey, where he also attended Humphrey country grade school.
On June 10, 1945, Henry was confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Humphrey, where his confirmation verse was Revelation 3:11, which reads: “Hold on to what you have, so that no one will take your crown.”
After junior high, Henry went on to receive his GED, along with some college education.
On March 17, 1953 he joined the U.S. Army, where he served his country for the next couple years before being honorably discharged on March 16, 1955.
Shortly after his time in the military, Henry married the love of his life, Velda Kremeier, on Dec. 18, 1955, at Christ Lutheran Church in Creighton. The couple later moved to Pierce, where they farmed. To this union were born 11 children.
Henry received a public service award from the U.S. Weather Bureau on July 3, 1962, for reporting a tornado warning to the town of Tilden. The town was dealt a devastating blow from the storm.
In June 1987, Henry got a job working for the Post Office, where he held a position for over 10 years before retiring from the Post Office in March 1998.
Henry was a devout Christian and man of God. His faith took him to be an avid member of Lutheran churches throughout his life, belonging to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humphrey, Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh, Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce and Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Henry worked as a laborer for Christ, building additions onto churches. He was also a Lutheran Layman member.
On April 8, 2009, Henry was recognized as an outstanding volunteer for Faith Regional Hospice Care. He was an amazing spouse, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He particularly enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, playing baseball and most of all, spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his spouse, Velda Meyer of Hadar; his children, the Rev. Glenn (Sue) Meyer of Bennington, Debbie (Berwyn) Rector of Arlington, Sheri Leising of Arapahoe, Susan (Dan) Harstad of Norfolk, Sandy (the Rev. John) Gutz of Streator, Ill., Melanie (Roger) Ernst of Springfield, Lori (Dr. Jeff) Schutt of Yorkville, Ill., Mary (Chad) South of Richmond, Va., David (Jeannette) Meyer of Kentwood, Mich., Michelle (Brian) Coffman of Papillion and Mark (Leanna) Meyer of Lincoln; 32 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gerald (Jan) Meyer of Humphrey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Etta; a brother, Arlyn Meyer; his son-in-law, Walt Leising; and nephew Larry Meyer.
Casketbearers include Henry’s grandsons: Tim Meyer, Jeremy Rector, Jonathan Rector, Nathan Leising, Bryce Leising Ben Gutz, Thomas Ernst, Chris Ernst, Kyle Ernst, CJ Schutt, Jacob Schutt, Colton Schutt, Jaden Schutt, Peyton South, Brook South, Gabriel Meyer and Joshua Meyer.
