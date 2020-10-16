Henry Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Henry A. Meyer, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died in Norfolk on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
PIERCE — Services for Donald L. “Don” Roberts, 60, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NIOBRARA — Services for Frances Williams, 75, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat White Horse Carda and Walter Cutts will officiate with burial in Holy Faith Cemetery in rural Lindy.
HOWELLS — Services for Lucille Pickhinke, 86, Howells, will be at 10:30 am. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn A. Vogel, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Colette K. Liermann, 66, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Scott L. Mastny, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
STUART — Services for Kenneth J. Mlinar, 87, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by the Stuart American Legion Post.
Memorial services for Robert A. Heckman, 83, formerly of Boone County, will be at a later date and burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery.