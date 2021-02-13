Private services for Henry Hoffart Jr., 89, of Peoria, Arizona, will be conducted at a later date with military honors at the National Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek, Arizona.
He died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
1931-2021
Henry Hoffart Jr. was born on Nov. 26, 1931, in Plainview to Henry and Fairy Hoffart. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant from the U.S. Air Force in 1960. Henry then started working at the U.S. Postal Office in Hastings in 1971.
After retirement from the postal office, he and his spouse owned and operated Lorayne’s restaurant for 27 years in Hastings. Henry and Lorayne enjoyed 64 happy years of marriage. He was a life member of the D.A.V., the VFW and the American Legion.
Henry is survived by his spouse, Lorayne; a son, Henry and spouse Alyssa; a grandson, Rhett; a granddaughter, Hannah; a sister, Donna Lerum; and many other loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by brothers Warren, Merle, Ervin and Art; a sister, Bernice Wacker; and a sister in infancy.
Hank will be greatly missed by many family members and friends.