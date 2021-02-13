You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Some snow in southeast Nebraska tonight into Sunday and very
cold wind chills the next several days...

.A weather disturbance will produce some light snow tonight
across mostly western and southern Nebraska. Cold high pressure is
expected to dominate the region from tonight into Tuesday, with
bitter cold winds chills, especially during the overnight and
morning hours.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills
as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and southwest and west
central Iowa.

* WHEN...Wind chill advisory from midnight tonight to midnight
Sunday night. Wind Chill Watch Monday and Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while being outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Henry Hoffart Jr.

Henry Hoffart Jr.

Private services for Henry Hoffart Jr., 89, of Peoria, Arizona, will be conducted at a later date with military honors at the National Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek, Arizona.

He died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

1931-2021

Henry Hoffart Jr. was born on Nov. 26, 1931, in Plainview to Henry and Fairy Hoffart. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant from the U.S. Air Force in 1960. Henry then started working at the U.S. Postal Office in Hastings in 1971.

After retirement from the postal office, he and his spouse owned and operated Lorayne’s restaurant for 27 years in Hastings. Henry and Lorayne enjoyed 64 happy years of marriage. He was a life member of the D.A.V., the VFW and the American Legion.

Henry is survived by his spouse, Lorayne; a son, Henry and spouse Alyssa; a grandson, Rhett; a granddaughter, Hannah; a sister, Donna Lerum; and many other loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by brothers Warren, Merle, Ervin and Art; a sister, Bernice Wacker; and a sister in infancy.

Hank will be greatly missed by many family members and friends.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

