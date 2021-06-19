Henry Buettner

ST. EDWARD — A celebration of life for Henry J. Buettner, 83, St. Edward, will be 1-3 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion with military rites by American Legion Post 162, VFW Post 736 of Albion and the Navy Funeral Honor Guard.
He died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Genoa Community Hospital-Long Term Care in Genoa.
1938-2021
Henry Joseph Buettner, son of George Joseph and Mabel R. (Fisher) Buettner was born on May 1, 1938, at Albion. He attended a country school, then Albion High School.
On May 17, 1955, Henry enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged on Sept. 24, 1957. Upon returning home, he met Deloris Pearl Lawrence. They were married on July 1, 1961, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion.
Henry worked various jobs, including Soilmovers in Columbus. He did construction and welding; was the town cop in Spalding; Norfolk Transmission; and trucking. He was an excellent mechanic, and he learned his mechanical skills from his grandfather when he was a little boy in diapers. He would help his grandpa, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand when someone needed it.
Henry loved fishing and camping; he shared his talent of fishing with his grandchildren and was so patient in helping them. He also enjoyed boating and pulling his grandchildren behind on the big tube.
Henry is survived by his spouse, Deloris of St. Edward; four children, Linda (Alex) Taylor of Battle Creek, Ted (Melanie) Buettner of St. Edward, George (Loreli) Buettner of Palmer, Angela Novotny of Kemah, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.