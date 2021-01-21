WAUSA — Services for Helyn Wakeley, 93, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
She died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
1928-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Evangelical Covenant Church Facebook page.
Helyn Wakeley was born Jan. 4, 1928, at O’Neill, to Oscar and Esther (Pine) Lindberg. Following the death of her mother in 1934, Helyn was raised by her aunt and uncle, Alma and Fred Enquist of rural Hartington. She attended a one-room country school and graduated from Wausa High School in 1945. She earned her teaching license that summer and, at only 17 years old, began teaching in the country school she had previously attended. She continued to teach off and on in several one-room country schools until 1960.
At an early age, her musical ability was evident from the time she sang “Jesus Loves Me” at family gatherings as a preschooler. She found her true passion when she started piano lessons and developed an extraordinary talent to play by ear. This was borne partially from necessity, as she often practiced in the dark before there was electricity in the area and when lamp fuel was a precious commodity during The Great Depression.
In 1946 while playing the piano at a young people’s gathering, Helen caught the eye of Charles “Chuck” Wakeley, a young G.I. who had recently returned home from World War II. She married the love of her life on June 11, 1947. Together, the soulmates farmed and raised seven children in the Pleasant Valley area.
Helyn shared her musical talents with many groups in the area — as pianist at the Covenant Church for 60 years, choir pianist, with Charity singers, at nursing homes, weddings, funerals, birthday parties, Covenant Cedars Bible Camp and the Wausa Smorgasbord. Countless people were blessed by her gift of music.
She was a faithful member of the Wausa Covenant Church since 1953, where she served as a deaconess, was a member of Covenant Women, and together with her spouse taught a Sunday School class for young married couples and also served as junior high sponsors for a time.
The Wakeleys lived on their Pleasant Valley farm until 1997 when they moved to Wausa. They spent their retirement years playing card games with dear friends, supporting their grandchildren at every event, traveling and hosting endless coffee times around the table.
Recently, they resided at Countryside Villa in Wausa and then Good Samaritan in Bloomfield. After losing her best friend on her 93rd birthday, Helyn followed him to Heaven just 10 days later on Jan. 14, 2021.
Helyn was a woman of devout faith, kindness and resolute strength. She was a giver in every sense of the word. Whether it was a stranger that she fed from her garden, or her children and grandchildren for whom she prayed every day, everyone she encountered was touched by her kindness, generosity and warmth. There was always “a little something” to go with the endless coffee. A personification of Proverbs 31, Helyn truly “brought good, not harm, all the days of her life.”
She is survived by her children, Larry (Marcia) Wakeley of Hartington, Merileen (Bruce) Thorson of Round Lake, Ill., Michael (Diane) Wakeley of Wausa, Beth (Laddy) Carlson of Las Vegas and Jeffrey (Melissa) Wakeley of Lyons. She was greatly blessed and dearly loved by 21 grandchildren along with 44 great-grandchildren, with three more on the way. Helyn also is survived by half-sisters Edith Millan (Carlos) and Kathleen Seropian (Albert); half-brothers Peter (Lynn), Harold (Roberta), Joe (Lisa) and Gerard (Lorraine) Lindberg; and a sister-in-law, Gladys Wakeley.
She was preceded in death by her beloved spouse of 73-½ years, Charles; her sons, Richard (in infancy) and David; a daughter, Charlyn; her parents; a half-brother, John Lindberg; and her adoptive parents.