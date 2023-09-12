TILDEN — Services for Hella Bauer, 92, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Hella Bauer died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at her home.
HOWELLS — Memorial services for Larry Langhorst, 79, Liberty, Mo., will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Walter Jong-A-Kiem will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Dallas W. Heckens Sr., 81, of Stanton are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
ALBION — Janice A. Tisthammer, 86, Albion, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
MADISON — Services for Donna J. (Patzel) Moncrief, 72, Plains, Kan., formerly of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Caitlin Bentzinger will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in rural Madison.
BOW VALLEY — Julia J. Uhing, 105, Coleridge, formerly of Bow Valley, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Randy Chaney, 73, Norfolk, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Private inurnment will be at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.
NELIGH — Graveside services for Jolene Van Patter, 86, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shellie M. Kucera, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
STANTON — Services for Dallas W. Heckens Sr., 81, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Military rites will be provided by the Stanton Veterans of Forei…
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.