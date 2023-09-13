TILDEN — Services for Hella Bauer, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden with a 7 p.m. rosary.
———
Hella died peacefully at her home on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Hella Anna Bauer, formerly Helene Anna Luise Schmidt, was born Feb. 22, 1931, in Montabaur, Westerwald, Germany. She was delivered at Housenumber Fuerstenweg 3 by a midwife. Her parents were Wilhelm and Elly (Zerfas) Schmidt.
Hella was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Montabaur. She attended elementary and secondary schools in Montabaur. The last two years of high school, Hella took the train one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon to Limburg, Germany, to attend a Catholic all-girls school. Hella graduated from there on March 13, 1951. She studied English starting with the fifth grade and later added French and Latin.
Hella applied for a visa and passport at the American Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, and received her papers in the spring of 1952. She was sponsored by the Rev. Father Walter Flynn from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. She sailed from Hamburg, Germany, on the ship “MS Italia” in June 1952 and arrived in New York Harbor on July l, 1952.
Hella worked for Father Flynn until her marriage to Bernard F. Bauer on Oct. 1, 1955. To this union, four children were born: Rita Louise, William Francis, Michael Joseph (deceased) and Mary Bridget.
Hella became a naturalized citizen of the United States of America on April 15, 1959. She worked at Elkhorn Valley Schools for 27 years as a paraprofessional librarian until her retirement in 1997. She then worked part-time at the Raymond A. Whitwer Tilden Public Library for over 20 years. At the library she helped with many activities, led book discussions, wrote book reviews and much more.
Hella loved to share her rich heritage with her family and anyone who would listen. She gave talks to many groups about her World War II experiences and her childhood traditions. Hella loved to bake and share her goodies.
She is survived by her two daughters, Rita (Doug) Doht and Mary Bridget (Tom) Jensen; son William (Stephanie) Bauer; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Bernard; son Michael; two sisters; two brothers-in-law; and one niece.