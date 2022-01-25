 Skip to main content
Helga Nedergaard

WAYNE — Services for Helga V. Nedergaard, 102, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Helga Nedergaard died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Estates.

Dorothy Joslin

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Joslin, 88, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Carmela Huey

NORFOLK — Services for Carmela V. Huey, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Carmela Huey died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Donna Meier

NIOBRARA — Services for Donna M. Meier, 88, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Donna Meier died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

Donna Meier

NIOBRARA — Services for Donna Meier, 88, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Jeanne Tichota

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne A. Tichota, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.

Diane Hoffman

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Diane Hoffman, 79, Norfolk, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Lelan Hingst

EMERSON — Services for Lelan Hingst, 80, Concord, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The Rev. Charlotte Eversoll will officiate with burial at a later date.

Mildred Becker

Mildred “Millie” Becker passed away on Jan. 21, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind., surrounded by family.

Dorothy Joslin

WAUSA — Services for Dorothy Joslin, 88, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Dorothy Joslin died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

