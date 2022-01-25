WAYNE — Services for Helga V. Nedergaard, 102, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Helga Nedergaard died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Estates.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Joslin, 88, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Carmela V. Huey, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Carmela Huey died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Donna Meier, 88, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne A. Tichota, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — Public visitation for Diane Hoffman, 79, Norfolk, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
EMERSON — Services for Lelan Hingst, 80, Concord, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The Rev. Charlotte Eversoll will officiate with burial at a later date.
Mildred “Millie” Becker passed away on Jan. 21, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind., surrounded by family.
WAUSA — Services for Dorothy Joslin, 88, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Dorothy Joslin died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.