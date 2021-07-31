PLAINVIEW — Services for Helga Craft, 85, Foster and Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.
She died Thursday, July 29, 2021.
1936-2021
Helga Emmy Craft, daughter of August Becker and Pauline (Braemer) Becker, was born May 20, 1936, in Mannheim, Germany. Helga made the journey to the United States of America at the young age of 17, where she was sponsored by relatives in Nebraska.
Helga married Robert V. Craft from Foster in 1957 in Plainview. They lived on a farm south of Foster. They were involved with the breeding of S.P.F. Duroc hogs, which were sold throughout the U.S., China and Mexico.
Helga moved to Pierce during the later years of retirement, where she enjoyed the friendships she built with neighbors.
Helga was a very independent and determined individual, as displayed by coming alone to America at such a young age. She loved her flowers, cooking and especially enjoyed the holidays with family and friends.
Helga is survived by her son, Mark and Susan Craft of Hadar; her daughter, Ingrid and Clark Gansebom of Osmond; four grandsons, Anthony and Brittney Craft of Foster, Clayton and Margaret Craft of Norfolk, Tyler and Tiffany Gansebom of Osmond and Alexander Gansebom of Omaha; four great-granddaughters, Abigail Craft, Isabelle Craft, Harper Gansebom and Harlow Gansebom; and one great-grandson, Carter Gansebom.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert V. Craft; parents August and Pauline Becker; sister Inge Daub; and her grandson, Marshal Craft.