You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helga Craft

Helga Craft

PLAINVIEW — Services for Helga Craft, 85, Foster and Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.

She died Thursday, July 29, 2021.

1936-2021

Helga Emmy Craft, daughter of August Becker and Pauline (Braemer) Becker, was born May 20, 1936, in Mannheim, Germany. Helga made the journey to the United States of America at the young age of 17, where she was sponsored by relatives in Nebraska.

Helga married Robert V. Craft from Foster in 1957 in Plainview. They lived on a farm south of Foster. They were involved with the breeding of S.P.F. Duroc hogs, which were sold throughout the U.S., China and Mexico.

Helga moved to Pierce during the later years of retirement, where she enjoyed the friendships she built with neighbors.

Helga was a very independent and determined individual, as displayed by coming alone to America at such a young age. She loved her flowers, cooking and especially enjoyed the holidays with family and friends.

Helga is survived by her son, Mark and Susan Craft of Hadar; her daughter, Ingrid and Clark Gansebom of Osmond; four grandsons, Anthony and Brittney Craft of Foster, Clayton and Margaret Craft of Norfolk, Tyler and Tiffany Gansebom of Osmond and Alexander Gansebom of Omaha; four great-granddaughters, Abigail Craft, Isabelle Craft, Harper Gansebom and Harlow Gansebom; and one great-grandson, Carter Gansebom.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert V. Craft; parents August and Pauline Becker; sister Inge Daub; and her grandson, Marshal Craft.

Tags

In other news

Bonnie Stanley

Bonnie Stanley

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie O. Stanley, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Stanley died Friday July 30, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Rosella Nykodym

Rosella Nykodym

MADISON — Services for Rosella Nykodym, 96, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Humphrey.

Janelle Schrader

Janelle Schrader

PLAINVIEW —  Services for Janelle Schrader, 96, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

Grace Gould

Grace Gould

Private services for Grace Burkhardt Gould, 88, Carmel, Ind., will be at Leppert Mortuary-Nora Chapel in Indianapolis, Ind. Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis.

Rayoma Andrews

Rayoma Andrews

OMAHA — A celebration of life for Rayoma F. Andrews, 93, formerly of Blair, Bella Vista, Ark., and Pharr Texas, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Maple Ridge, 3525 N. 167th Circle, in Omaha.

Helga Craft

Helga Craft

PLAINVIEW — Services for Helga Craft, 85, Foster and Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Catherine Lear

Catherine Lear

Catherine “Kate” Lear was a remarkable woman. Born Catherine Jane Hinrichs on Sept. 12, 1927, she lived 93 full years. She was born in Burwell and lived in her last home in Oregon until she died of natural causes on June 7, 2021.

Earl Foster

Earl Foster

PLAINVIEW — Services for Earl W. Foster, 99, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview.

Agnes Sucha

Agnes Sucha

LEIGH — Services for Agnes L. Sucha, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 319 Oak St., in Leigh. The  Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Leigh.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara