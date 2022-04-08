WISNER — Services for Helene Stigge, 100, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Helene Stigge died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at The Lighthouse in Omaha.
1921-2022
Helene Marie (Lorenz) Stigge was born on July 25, 1921, in Easton, Md., to John Leo and Anna (Jacobs) Lorenz. She was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church and later confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, both in Cordova, Md. Helene attended school in Cordova and graduated from high school in 1938.
Helene met Marvin “Mike” Stigge when he was vacationing in Maryland at the Eastern Shore. On Sept. 1, 1940, she was united in marriage to Mike Stigge at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cordova. After their marriage, the couple lived on the Stigge farm south of Wisner until 1978, when they retired into Wisner.
Helene was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, singing in the church choir. She belonged to an Extension Club and served on the Wisner Library Board. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and swimming.
Survivors include a daughter, Sherrilyn and Ray Knaub of Lakewood, Colo., and family Laurel (Chuck) Konrad and Bretton, Emily (Brian) Cathcart (Elise and Alexis); a son, Byron and Linda Stigge of Omaha and family Bryon (Katy) Stigge Jr. (Byron III and Anna), Helen (William) Hammond (Johnathon and Thomas Schnell), Elizabeth (Thomas III) McGuire (Madeline, Thomas IV, Patrick and John William), Ann Marie (Max) Gomez (Maximo, Adriano, Allesandra and Valentina), Mary (Craig) Fahrenkrug (Chloe Spitsnogle, Natalie, Luella and Iris Fahrenkrug); a son, Russell and Michelle Stigge of Omaha and family Michael (Jacque) Grant (Rachel and Taylor), Drew (Katie) Stigge and Corena (Mike) Randone (Camryn and Kai).
Helene was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Anna Lorenz; spouse Marvin “Mike” Stigge; and brothers Ervin, Walter, Harvey and William Clatanoff.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Helene’s name.