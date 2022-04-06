WISNER — Services for Helene B. Stigge of Wisner are currently pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Helene Stigge died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at The Lighthouse in Omaha.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Gertrude Brandstetter, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Kim M. Davis, 54, Norfolk, will be conducted under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
SANTEE — Services for Melvin Houston, 68, Bloomfield, will be at 9 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Arvol Looking Horse will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Services for Karl B. Stappert, 60, Conroe, Texas, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Karl Stappert died Monday, April 4, 2022, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ransom G. “Rans” Roman, 78, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Marion F. Peters, 89, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate with burial in the Wakefield Cemetery.
OAKDALE — Services for LaVonne K. Pitzer, 73, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at the Oakdale United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, will be Thursday, April 7, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans o…
SPENCER — Services for Larry Yunker, 82, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Yunker died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.